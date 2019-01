Martin Joseph Léonard Bresso, better known by his stage name Tchami, is a French record producer and DJ from Paris. A founding member of the Pardon My French collective, he is best known for his solo work and regarded as a pioneer of the future house genre alongside Dutch DJs Oliver Heldens and Don Diablo.

Tchami often performs with the persona of a priest and a church theme. He wears a clerical collar and includes visuals such as an alter and stained glass windows. In an interview he explained that "it is [his] message, being spiritual. I think my music is about that too."