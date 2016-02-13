Francesco de LayolleBorn 24 February 1492. Died 1540
Francesco de Layolle
1492-03-04
Francesco de Layolle Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco de Layolle (also spelled dell'Aiolle, dell'Aiuola, dell'Ajolle, dell'Aiolli), (March 4, 1492 – c. 1540) was an Italian composer and organist of the Renaissance. He was one of the first native Italian composers to write sacred music in the Franco-Flemish polyphonic style, combining it with the indigenous harmonic idioms of the Italian peninsula.
Lauda, Del Dolcissimo Signore
