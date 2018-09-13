Ofra HarnoyBorn 31 January 1965
Ofra Harnoy
1965-01-31
Ofra Harnoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ofra Harnoy CM (Hebrew: עופרה הרנוי; born January 31, 1965) is an Israeli-Canadian cellist.
Ofra Harnoy Tracks
Valse Sentimentale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Valse Sentimentale
Valse Sentimentale
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Ofra Harnoy, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Mackerras
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Villanelle (Cello Sonata)
Jean Coulthard
Villanelle (Cello Sonata)
Villanelle (Cello Sonata)
