Paul Mottram is a Composer, Arranger and Orchestrator of music for film and television, and also currently writes production music for Audio Network.

Commissioned music credits include Bank Of Dave, Kirstie's Handmade Britain (Channel 4), Vic Reeves Rogues Gallery (Discovery, BBC Three) and People Like Us (BBC Two). His music has also featured on numerous productions including the films Bad Santa, The Bee Movie and the trailer for Woody Allen's Blue Jasmine and television programmes such as The Apprentice, Panorama, Horizon, Newsnight, QI, Doctor Who, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Restaurant, The Gadget Show, Coast, Hollyoaks, Travel Man, Downtown Abbey and television commercials for companies such as Barclays, JVC, Pizza Hut, Rover, Renault, Hitachi.

After classically training as a violist, pianist and composer at Royal College of Music, Cambridge University and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, he was heavily involved in the restoration and re-recording of William Walton and Malcolm Arnold’s "lost" film scores of the 1940s and 1950s. He also worked as an orchestrator on films such as Shirley Temple, Chaplain and Rain Man, before specialising in composing.