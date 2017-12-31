Neil Brand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04nf048.jpg
1958-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3743fe6c-d23c-42b9-af9e-44924f9a2cf0
Neil Brand Biography (Wikipedia)
Neil Brand (born 18 March 1958) is an English dramatist, composer and author. In addition to being regular silent film accompanist at London's National Film Theatre, Brand has composed new scores for two recently restored films from the 1920s, namely The Wrecker and Anthony Asquith's Underground.
Brand has also acted and written plays for the BBC. His book, Dramatic Notes, focuses on the art of composing narrative music for the cinema, theatre, radio and television. For his contribution to music, in 2016, Brand was awarded with a BASCA Gold Badge Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Neil Brand Performances & Interviews
Neil Brand Tracks
Sort by
Piano Improvisation
Neil Brand
Piano Improvisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s1vdr.jpglink
Piano Improvisation
Last played on
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Claude‐Michel Schönberg
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rnryy.jpglink
Empty Chairs at Empty Tables
Last played on
Don't Cry for Me Argentina
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Don't Cry for Me Argentina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s6c7z.pnglink
Don't Cry for Me Argentina
Last played on
Blackmail (extract)
Neil Brand
Blackmail (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s1vdr.jpglink
Blackmail (extract)
Last played on
Underground - music for the film
Neil Brand
Underground - music for the film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s1vdr.jpglink
Underground - music for the film
Last played on
Back to artist