Jimmy JohnsonChicago blues guitarist. Born 25 November 1928
Jimmy Johnson
1928-11-25
Jimmy Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
James Earl Thompson (born November 25, 1928), known professionally as Jimmy Johnson, is an American blues guitarist and singer.
