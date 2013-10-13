Zimbo TrioFormed 1964
Zimbo Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37415d82-7f25-46c5-a94e-aa76abf12840
Zimbo Trio Biography (Wikipedia)
The Zimbo Trio is a Brazilian instrumental ensemble, established in 1964 in São Paulo, and originally comprising Amilton Godoy (piano), Luís Chaves (bass) and Rubinho Barsotti (drums). The Trio was one of the most influential groups of Brazilian music in the second half of the 20th century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zimbo Trio Tracks
Sort by
Samba De Veloso
Zimbo Trio
Samba De Veloso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samba De Veloso
Last played on
Zimbo Trio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist