First Aid KitSwedish folk band. Formed 2007
First Aid Kit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06cllj0.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/373faa02-74d7-4b1d-9b47-7574ad510f8d
First Aid Kit Biography (Wikipedia)
First Aid Kit is a Swedish folk duo that consists of the sisters Klara (vocals/guitar) and Johanna Söderberg (vocals/keyboards/Autoharp/bass guitar). When performing live, the duo are accompanied by a drummer, a pedal steel guitarist and recently a keyboard player. In 2008, they became internationally known by their YouTube video cover of the Fleet Foxes's song "Tiger Mountain Peasant Song" that gained significant Internet popularity. They have now released four albums, four EPs and a handful of singles. In 2015 they were nominated for a Brit Award as one of the five best international groups.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
First Aid Kit Performances & Interviews
- Gerry talks to First Aid Kithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lz0cp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lz0cp.jpg2017-11-04T13:35:00.000ZSwedish duo First Aid Kit talk to Gerry Kelly about their new album 'Ruins'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lz09t
Gerry talks to First Aid Kit
- 6 Questions for... First Aid Kithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m0xyk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m0xyk.jpg2017-11-04T12:16:00.000ZFirst Aid Kit on growing up in Sweden, their love of Patti Smith, Leonard Cohen and more...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m0xm7
6 Questions for... First Aid Kit
- First Aid Kit: What would you put in a 'First Aid Kit for Life'?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mt6d6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mt6d6.jpg2017-11-04T09:47:00.000ZKlara and Johanna Söderberg on the essential things you need to live a happy life.. Did someone say 'a horse'?!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m0m0p
First Aid Kit: What would you put in a 'First Aid Kit for Life'?
- First Aid Kit on that time they made Patti Smith cry...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m0q36.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m0q36.jpg2017-11-04T09:31:00.000ZThe duo once brought Patti Smith to tears, and later went on to perform alongside her...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m0m07
First Aid Kit on that time they made Patti Smith cry...
- First Aid Kit: Life in the forests of Swedenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m0n2f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05m0n2f.jpg2017-11-04T09:01:00.000ZMary Anne asks First Aid Kit about what it was like to grow up in Enskede, Sweden.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m0m0j
First Aid Kit: Life in the forests of Sweden
- 'We came to LA bearing some sadness after some rough times'- First Aid Kit on the making of 'Ruins'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mt6d2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mt6d2.jpg2017-11-04T08:46:00.000ZMary Anne poses six burning questions to First Aid Kit. This is question one...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05m0m0d
'We came to LA bearing some sadness after some rough times'- First Aid Kit on the making of 'Ruins'
- First Aid Kithttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056s230.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056s230.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of First Aid Kit's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0573csl
First Aid Kit
- First Aid Kit chat to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hs558.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hs558.jpg2015-01-27T15:51:00.000ZSwedish sisters, Johanna and Klara Söderberg, talk about their success.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hs5rt
First Aid Kit chat to Steve Wright
- First Aid Kit join Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hl10n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hl10n.jpg2015-01-24T15:58:00.000ZMark and Stuart are joined by First Aid Kit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hl10r
First Aid Kit join Mark and Stuart
First Aid Kit Tracks
Emmylou
First Aid Kit
Emmylou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv80l.jpglink
Emmylou
Last played on
My Silver Lining
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wrl6v.jpglink
My Silver Lining
Last played on
New Year's Eve
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
New Year's Eve
Last played on
Fireworks
First Aid Kit
Fireworks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rjvyq.jpglink
Fireworks
Last played on
Postcard
First Aid Kit
Postcard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Postcard
Last played on
Kings Of The World (feat. Conor Oberst)
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Kings Of The World (feat. Conor Oberst)
Last played on
My Silver Lining (6 Music Session, 15 May 2014)
First Aid Kit
My Silver Lining (6 Music Session, 15 May 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Last played on
It's A Shame
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jl99x.jpglink
It's A Shame
Last played on
Rebel Heart
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Rebel Heart
Last played on
Cedar Lane
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qslgp.jpglink
Cedar Lane
Last played on
Master Pretender
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029lh12.jpglink
Master Pretender
Last played on
Wolf
First Aid Kit
Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Wolf
Last played on
Play With Fire (6 Music Lauren Laverne Session, 3 Jul 2012)
First Aid Kit
Play With Fire (6 Music Lauren Laverne Session, 3 Jul 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Hem Of Her Dress
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Hem Of Her Dress
Last played on
Tender Offerings
First Aid Kit
Last played on
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clljd.jpglink
Tender Offerings
Last played on
2
Jun
2019
First Aid Kit, Bon Iver, Mac DeMarco, The Tallest Man On Earth, John Grant, Julien Baker, Snail Mail and KOKOKO!
Victoria Park, London, UK
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a59rj5
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-26T07:03:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068bhr7.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a6hxp6
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T07:03:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056s2c5.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:45
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: First Aid Kit
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9c2fx
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-10-07T07:03:36
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0285ktv.jpg
7
Oct
2014
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: First Aid Kit
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T07:03:36
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T07:03:36
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
