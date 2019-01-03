Hailee Steinfeld (born December 11, 1996) is an American actress and singer. She has been nominated for awards including an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and four Critics Choice Awards, winning one for Best Young Performer.

Her breakthrough role was that of Mattie Ross in True Grit (2010), for which she was nominated for numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Thereafter, Steinfeld gained prominence for roles in Ender's Game (2013) and Romeo & Juliet (2013). She appeared as Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017), and she received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her portrayal of Nadine Franklin in The Edge of Seventeen (2016). She also stars in the prequel, Bumblebee (2018), and she contributed to the soundtrack of the film.

After performing "Flashlight" in Pitch Perfect 2, Steinfeld released a cover version of the song and then signed with Republic Records. She released her debut single, "Love Myself", which has been certified platinum in several countries, followed by her debut extended play, Haiz (2015). She has released a series of singles, including "Starving", a collaboration with both Grey and Zedd, which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States, and "Let Me Go", a collaboration with Alesso, Florida Georgia Line and Watt, which reached number 40 on that same chart, and number 14 on the Mainstream Top 40 chart in the US.