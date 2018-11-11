Lorenzo Cherubini (born 27 September 1966), better known as Jovanotti, is an Italian singer-songwriter and rapper.

The name Jovanotti derives from the plural form of the Italian word giovanotto ("young man"), i.e., giovanotti. Cherubini initially chose "Joe Vanotti" as his stage name, but a promotional poster for a night club incorrectly billed him as "Jovanotti" and the name stuck. (The spelling Jovanotti is anglicized; the letter J is rarely used in Italian) Jovanotti is commonly known to his fans by the diminutive form "Jova", and often refers to himself that way in promotional items and on his Web TV channel Jova.TV, which launched October 2, 2014.

Jovanotti gradually departed from his early mix of hip hop, rap and disco, taking in funk, world music and even classical arrangements and ska influences. As his musical influences changed, so did his lyrics too, which over time began to increasingly address philosophical, religious and political issues, which are more typical of the Italian cantautore tradition. His social and political commitment increased as well. Some of his earlier work is also closer to keyboard-heavy 1980s pop.