Chance the Rapper Biography (Wikipedia)
Chancelor Jonathan Bennett (born April 16, 1993), known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, he began to gain recognition following the release of his second mixtape, Acid Rap. Apart from his solo career, he is a member of the Chicago collective SaveMoney (along with frequent collaborator Vic Mensa). He has worked as the lead vocalist for the band The Social Experiment; they released the album Surf in May 2015.
In May 2016, Bennett released his third mixtape Coloring Book to critical acclaim. It earned him three Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album; upon winning, it became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award.
- Charlie Sloth talks to 1Xtra Live headliner Chance the Rapper!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fnwg6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fnwg6.jpg2018-07-27T11:24:00.000ZChance catches up with Charlie about headlining on his return to London!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fvsrc
Charlie Sloth talks to 1Xtra Live headliner Chance the Rapper!
- ''Kanye - I cannot attribute it to any other person'' Chance the Rapper on the impact of Kanye West on his early careerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t9mnv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t9mnv.jpg2017-02-18T11:05:00.000ZDJ Semtex celebrates the greatness that is Chance the Rapper!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t9mpx
''Kanye - I cannot attribute it to any other person'' Chance the Rapper on the impact of Kanye West on his early career
- Christmas with Chance The Rapperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m42sp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m42sp.jpg2016-12-21T22:30:00.000ZChance the Rapper plays his favourite festive tunes and chats to Huw about his phenomenal breakout year, Barack Obama and why he gives his music away for free.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m42tt
Christmas with Chance The Rapper
- Chance the Rapper on meeting Kanye Westhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hy25f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hy25f.jpg2016-11-28T14:32:00.000ZChance talks to Semtex about meeting his idol for the first time and what it was like working with him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j7xwg
Chance the Rapper on meeting Kanye West
- Chance The Rapper – The DJ Semtex Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hwtbq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hwtbq.jpg2016-11-25T14:00:00.000ZChance The Rapper talks Kanye, Obama, Trump and if music is all we’ve got with DJ Semtex.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hwvjm
Chance The Rapper – The DJ Semtex Interview
- Chance the Rapper sends a prayer to Kanye Westhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hd169.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hd169.jpg2016-11-22T15:47:00.000ZChance the Rapper sends a prayer to Kanye West during his amazing Live Lounge performancehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hd16m
Chance the Rapper sends a prayer to Kanye West
- Chance The Rapper chaps with Semtexhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g060v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g060v.jpg2013-09-01T14:51:00.000ZSemtex catches up with Chance The Rapper backstage at Reading.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g060w
Chance The Rapper chaps with Semtex
Chance the Rapper Tracks
Sort by
No Brainer (feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo)
All My Friends (feat. Tinashe & Chance the Rapper)
No Problem (feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne)
Work Out
I'm The One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)
All Night (feat. Knox Fortune)
Work Out (1Xtra Live 2018)
Work Out
I'm Your Santa
Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Wake Up (feat. Chance the Rapper)
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
Glastonbury: 2014
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Latest Chance the Rapper News
Chance the Rapper Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black Lives Matter course to include studies of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar
-
Kendrick Lamar
-
The Last Poets want to work with Kendrick Lamar
-
“These words, these ideas, these albums all come from a single thought” - Kendrick Lamar on backstage rituals and inspiration
-
“It’s something that not only stands within this moment, it stands within time” – Kendrick Lamar on Black Panther
-
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz on backstage festival areas, Kendrick Lamar and taking a bath with Grimmy!
-
Why were the best Christmas songs written decades ago?
-
The World Cup of Christmas Songs with Richard Osman
-
"My mum was like, 'this song's good!'" - Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover)
-
Kanye West Graduation Album Anniversary