Chancelor Jonathan Bennett (born April 16, 1993), known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, he began to gain recognition following the release of his second mixtape, Acid Rap. Apart from his solo career, he is a member of the Chicago collective SaveMoney (along with frequent collaborator Vic Mensa). He has worked as the lead vocalist for the band The Social Experiment; they released the album Surf in May 2015.

In May 2016, Bennett released his third mixtape Coloring Book to critical acclaim. It earned him three Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album; upon winning, it became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award.