Herbert HughesBorn 16 May 1882. Died 1 May 1937
Herbert Hughes
1882-05-16
Herbert Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Hughes (16 May 1882 – 1 May 1937) was an Irish composer, music critic and a collector and arranger of Irish folksongs.
Herbert Hughes Tracks
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby
Herbert Hughes
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby
The Stuttering Lovers (trad.)
Anon, Christopher Glynn, Herbert Hughes & Kathryn Rudge
The Stuttering Lovers (trad.)
The Stuttering Lovers (trad.)
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby / The Roving Dingle Boy
Herbert Hughes
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby / The Roving Dingle Boy
The Gartan Mother's Lullaby / The Roving Dingle Boy
The stuttering lovers
Trad.
The stuttering lovers
The stuttering lovers
A young maid stood in her father's garden
Trad.
A young maid stood in her father's garden
A young maid stood in her father's garden
The Bard Of Armagh, Arr. For Voice And Piano
Herbert Hughes
The Bard Of Armagh, Arr. For Voice And Piano
The Bard Of Armagh, Arr. For Voice And Piano
Tigaree torum orum
Ailish Tynan
Tigaree torum orum
Tigaree torum orum
The Star of the County Down
Dean Boylan
The Star of the County Down
The Star of the County Down
A Ballynure Ballad
Herbert Hughes
A Ballynure Ballad
A Ballynure Ballad
She moved thro' the fair
Iain Burnside
She moved thro' the fair
She moved thro' the fair
Johnny I hardly knew ye
Herbert Hughes
Johnny I hardly knew ye
Johnny I hardly knew ye
When through life unblest we rove
Herbert Hughes
When through life unblest we rove
When through life unblest we rove
She moved through the fair (feat. Herbert Hughes & Roger Vignoles)
Christine Brewer
She moved through the fair (feat. Herbert Hughes & Roger Vignoles)
She moved through the fair (feat. Herbert Hughes & Roger Vignoles)
Johnny I hardly knew ye
Herbert Hughes
Johnny I hardly knew ye
Johnny I hardly knew ye
The Spanish lady - trad., arr. voice and piano
Herbert Hughes
The Spanish lady - trad., arr. voice and piano
The Spanish lady - trad., arr. voice and piano
Oh breath not his name
Herbert Hughes
Oh breath not his name
Oh breath not his name
I Know Where I'm Goin'
Kathleen Ferrier
I Know Where I'm Goin'
I Know Where I'm Goin'
O father, father build me a boat
Herbert Hughes
O father, father build me a boat
O father, father build me a boat
I will walk with my love
Herbert Hughes
I will walk with my love
I will walk with my love
Past BBC Events
Proms 1921: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exq38g
Queen's Hall
1921-08-29T07:09:24
29
Aug
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 14
Queen's Hall
