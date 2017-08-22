Steel Pulse
1975
Steel Pulse is a roots reggae musical band from the Handsworth area of Birmingham, England, which has a large number of Afro-Caribbean, Indian and other Asian migrants. They originally formed at Handsworth Wood Boys School - composed of David Hinds (lead vocals, guitar), Basil Gabbidon (lead guitar, vocals), and Ronald McQueen (bass); along with Basil's brother Colin briefly on drums and Michael Riley (vocals, percussion). Steel Pulse were the first non-Jamaican act to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steel Pulse - Soldiers
2016-01-28
Steel Pulse playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Steel Pulse - Soldiers
Steel Pulse - Soundcheck
2016-01-27
Steel Pulse playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.
Steel Pulse - Soundcheck
