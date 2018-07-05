Ustad Zia Mohiuddin DagarBorn 14 March 1929. Died 28 September 1990
Ustad Zia Mohiuddin Dagar
Zia Mohiuddin Dagar (14 March 1929 – 28 September 1990), popularly known as Z. M. Dagar, was a North Indian (Hindustani) classical musician, one of the 19th generation of Dagar family dhrupad musicians. He was largely responsible for the revival of the rudra vina as a solo concert instrument.
Raga Vardhani: Alap (Excerpt) (feat. Annie Penta)
