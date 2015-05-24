Monika KuszyńskaBorn 14 January 1980
Monika Kuszyńska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3727cc1c-1878-432e-90eb-96f7b63a3263
Monika Kuszyńska Biography (Wikipedia)
Monika Kuszyńska (born 14 January 1980) is a Polish singer and songwriter. She represented Poland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "In the Name of Love" and was previously the lead singer of the Polish pop rock band Varius Manx.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monika Kuszyńska Tracks
Sort by
In The Name Of Love (Eurovision 2015)
Monika Kuszyńska
In The Name Of Love (Eurovision 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist