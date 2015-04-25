Cow Cow DavenportBorn 23 April 1894. Died 3 December 1955
1894-04-23
Cow Cow Davenport Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward "Cow Cow" Davenport (April 23, 1894 – December 3, 1955) was an American boogie-woogie and piano blues player as well as a vaudeville entertainer. He also played the organ and sang.
Cow Cow Blues
Cow Cow Blues
