Christopher Brubeck is an American musician and composer, both in jazz and classical music. As a musician, he mainly plays electric bass, bass trombone, and piano. The son of noted jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck, in 1972 he joined his father and brothers Darius and Daniel in The New Brubeck Quartet. He later formed The Brubeck Brothers Quartet with his brothers.
Concerto for Bass Trombone and Orchestra: 1st mvt Paradise Utopia
James Brown In The Twilight Zone
Travels in Time for Three
The Easy winners - rag for piano
