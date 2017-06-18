Edwin LondonBorn 16 March 1929. Died 26 January 2013
Edwin London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3726d71f-afb6-4ff4-b289-5abc4fc59d76
Edwin London Tracks
Sort by
Folk Songs for Orchestra: O What a Morning & Peter Ring Dem Bells
George Walker
Folk Songs for Orchestra: O What a Morning & Peter Ring Dem Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtly2.jpglink
Folk Songs for Orchestra: O What a Morning & Peter Ring Dem Bells
Orchestra
Last played on
Lyric for strings
George Walker
Lyric for strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dtly2.jpglink
Lyric for strings
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist