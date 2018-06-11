Jeffrey Lynne (born 30 December 1947) is an English songwriter, singer, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Birmingham who co-founded the rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). The group formed in 1970 as an offshoot of the Move, of which Lynne was also a member. Following the departure of Roy Wood in 1972, Lynne took over ELO's leadership and wrote, arranged and produced virtually all of the band's subsequent records. Before, Lynne was also involved with the Idle Race as a founding member and principal songwriter.

After ELO's original disbandment in 1986, Lynne released two solo albums: Armchair Theatre (1990) and Long Wave (2012). Additionally, he began producing various artists. In 1988, under the pseudonyms Otis Wilbury and Clayton Wilbury, he co-founded the supergroup Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty. Lynne's songwriting and production collaborations with former Beatles led him to co-produce their Anthology reunion singles "Free as a Bird" (1995) and "Real Love" (1996). In 2014, Lynne reformed ELO and resumed concert touring under the moniker "Jeff Lynne's ELO".