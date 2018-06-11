Jeff Lynne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Lynne (born 30 December 1947) is an English songwriter, singer, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Birmingham who co-founded the rock band Electric Light Orchestra (ELO). The group formed in 1970 as an offshoot of the Move, of which Lynne was also a member. Following the departure of Roy Wood in 1972, Lynne took over ELO's leadership and wrote, arranged and produced virtually all of the band's subsequent records. Before, Lynne was also involved with the Idle Race as a founding member and principal songwriter.
After ELO's original disbandment in 1986, Lynne released two solo albums: Armchair Theatre (1990) and Long Wave (2012). Additionally, he began producing various artists. In 1988, under the pseudonyms Otis Wilbury and Clayton Wilbury, he co-founded the supergroup Traveling Wilburys with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty. Lynne's songwriting and production collaborations with former Beatles led him to co-produce their Anthology reunion singles "Free as a Bird" (1995) and "Real Love" (1996). In 2014, Lynne reformed ELO and resumed concert touring under the moniker "Jeff Lynne's ELO".
- Jeff Lynne: "When we played Radio 2 In Hyde Park I didn't think people would stay for us!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mgrvb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mgrvb.jpg2017-11-08T18:32:00.000ZSimon hears about the gig that convinced Jeff Lynne's ELO they still had a fanbase.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05mfwv6
Jeff Lynne: "When we played Radio 2 In Hyde Park I didn't think people would stay for us!"
- Jeff Lynne is playing the Dine & Disco 2017! But when did he last play for less than 100 people?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gf3gx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gf3gx.jpg2016-11-16T08:20:00.000ZJeff tells Chris about playing for an intimate audience at the Dine & Disco 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gf3lv
Jeff Lynne is playing the Dine & Disco 2017! But when did he last play for less than 100 people?
- Jeff Lynne's ELO - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkfwj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkfwj.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZIt's blue skies all round with Jeff Lynne's ELO. The rock icons had the crowd going wild.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0414zxh
Jeff Lynne's ELO - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Where do you go after playing the 'legends' slot at Glastonbury? Jeff reveals all...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkfwb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkfwb.jpg2016-06-27T08:08:00.000ZAfter an explosive set at Glastonbury ELO's Jeff Lynne announces a special show next yearhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zmjtb
Where do you go after playing the 'legends' slot at Glastonbury? Jeff reveals all...
- 'There were some characters in the first few rows'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zlp07.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zlp07.jpg2016-06-27T03:20:00.000ZFresh off-stage, Jeff Lynne tells Jo Whiley about his first Glasto experience.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlp0p
'There were some characters in the first few rows'
- Orchestral Opulence, Polished Pophttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zlk1d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zlk1d.jpg2016-06-27T02:05:00.000ZThe unstoppable story of Jeff Lynne's ELOhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlk2s
Orchestral Opulence, Polished Pop
- Which track has this year's Glastonbury legend, Jeff Lynne, chosen for his Golden Oldie?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z76jw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z76jw.jpg2016-06-24T06:54:00.000ZThe track that takes Jeff Lynne back is...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z9vb7
Which track has this year's Glastonbury legend, Jeff Lynne, chosen for his Golden Oldie?
- Jeff Lynne's ELO to play Glastonbury 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03h64vy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03h64vy.jpg2016-02-01T08:57:00.000ZJeff Lynne's ELO to play the Pyramid stage at this year's Glastonbury Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03h653m
Jeff Lynne's ELO to play Glastonbury 2016
- Jeff Lynne joins Chris Evans for Breakfasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033h2yc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p033h2yc.jpg2015-09-25T10:02:00.000ZJeff Lynne joins Chris Evans and the Stereophonics live for Breakfast to talk about releasing his first new music in 15 years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p033h30g
Jeff Lynne joins Chris Evans for Breakfast
Jeff Lynne Tracks
Sort by
Evil Woman (Glastonbury 2016)
All Over the World
Learning to Fly
Telephone Line (Glastonbury 2016)
She
When I Was A Boy
So Serious
Mr. Blue Sky (Glastonbury 2016)
Turn To Stone (Glastonbury 2016)
Livin' Thing (Glastonbury 2016)
At Last
Running Scared
Stream Of Stars
All Over The World (Glastonbury 2016)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2014
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
Latest Jeff Lynne News
Jeff Lynne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Beatles History from The Quarrymen to The Maharishi
-
Jeff Lynne: "I'd never heard a group use strings before we started it in ELO"
-
Jeff Lynne: "When we played Radio 2 In Hyde Park I didn't think people would stay for us!"
-
“We weren’t Marc Bolan or Roxy Music but we did exactly what we wanted to do” - Graham Gouldman on 10cc
-
Jeff Lynne's ELO - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Where do you go after playing the 'legends' slot at Glastonbury? Jeff reveals all...
-
'There were some characters in the first few rows'
-
Orchestral Opulence, Polished Pop
-
Are 10cc ready to call it a day?
-
10cc Live in Session