Scale the SummitFormed 2004
Scale the Summit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37221dd7-41b1-49fa-ac32-08f8277f72cf
Scale the Summit Biography (Wikipedia)
Scale the Summit is an American instrumental progressive metal band based out of Houston, Texas. It formed in 2004 and signed to Prosthetic Records. The band is influenced by other progressive acts such as Cynic and Dream Theater. The band gained notice as part of the Progressive Nation 2009 tour with Dream Theater, Zappa Plays Zappa and Bigelf.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scale the Summit Tracks
Sort by
Odyssey
Scale the Summit
Odyssey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Odyssey
Last played on
Scale the Summit Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist