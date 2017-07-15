Charles Wingate (born May 21, 1978), better known by his stage name Max B (short for Max Biggavelli), is an American rapper. He is best known for his solo Public Domain and Million Dollar Baby series of mixtapes, and introducing the term "wavy" as a slang in popular lexicon.

He made his mixtape debut in 2006, and signed a recording deal with fellow Harlem-based rapper Jim Jones' label/group ByrdGang. Following a streak of financial and ethical grievances, Max B parted ways with Jones in 2008. The two became embroiled in a bitter feud which pitted Jones and his associates on one side, and Max B and his affiliates on the other. Max B is closely associated with producer Dame Grease, and fellow rapper French Montana where the two collaborated on the Coke Wave mixtape series.

In mid 2009, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges pertaining to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder. While in prison, he secured a deal with Amalgam Digital to publish his debut album Vigilante Season which was released in 2011. As of September 16, 2016 it has been announced that Max B has taken a 20-year plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter and is set to be released November 9, 2025.