Gabriela Gunčíková (, born 27 June 1993), also known as Gabriela Gun, is a Czech singer. She was the runner-up of the second season of Česko Slovenská SuperStar and won the New Artist award at the 2011 Český slavík awards. Gunčíková was a touring vocalist of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra from 2014 until 2015. She represented the Czech Republic at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm with "I Stand".
I Stand (Czech Republic)
I Stand (Czech Republic)
I Stand (Czech Republic)
I Stand
I Stand
I Stand
