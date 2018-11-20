Paul Walden (6 June 1964 – 28 December 2015), commonly known as Guru Josh, was a Jersey musician, active in the British post-acid house scene, best known for his début single "Infinity", initially released in 1989 on Walden's record label, Infinity Records. The song was re-released in 1990 by BMG Records, and then re-released in 2008 by Darren Bailie, who created the Guru Josh Project. The song was released again in 2012.