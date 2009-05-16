SUPERCARJapanese band. Formed 1997. Disbanded 26 February 2005
Supercar (スーパーカー Sūpākā) was a Japanese rock band active from 1995 to 2005, and who made their debut in 1997. Consisting of composer and vocalist Kōji Nakamura (中村弘二 Nakamura Kōji), lyricist and guitarist Junji Ishiwatari (いしわたり淳治 Ishiwatari Junji), bassist Miki Furukawa (フルカワミキ Furukawa Miki), and drummer Kōdai Tazawa (田沢公大 Tazawa Kōdai), Supercar is best known for combining alternative rock with electronic music. Internationally, Supercar is best known for providing much of the soundtrack for the Japanese film Ping Pong, as well as being featured in the anime series Eureka Seven.
