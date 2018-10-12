Derrick MayBorn 4 June 1963
Derrick May
1963-06-04
Derrick May Biography (Wikipedia)
Derrick May (born April 6, 1963), also known as Mayday and Rhythm Is Rhythm, is an electronic musician from Belleville, Michigan, United States. May is credited with pioneering techno music in the 1980s along with collaborators Juan Atkins and Kevin Saunderson, commonly known as the Belleville Three.
Derrick May Tracks
Nude Photo
Derrick May
Nude Photo
Nude Photo
Wiggin (Juan's Mix)
Derrick May
Wiggin (Juan's Mix)
Wiggin (Juan's Mix)
Strings Of Life
Derrick May
Strings Of Life
Strings Of Life
Prototype 1
Derrick May
Prototype 1
Prototype 1
Another Kaos Beyond Kaos
Derrick May
Another Kaos Beyond Kaos
Another Kaos Beyond Kaos
Icon
Derrick May
Icon
Icon
The Dance
Derrick May
The Dance
The Dance
Beforethereafter
Derrick May
Beforethereafter
Beforethereafter
Kaotic Harmony
Derrick May
Kaotic Harmony
Kaotic Harmony
A Relic
Derrick May
A Relic
A Relic
Strings Of Life (Tom Middleton Remodel)
Derrick May
Strings Of Life (Tom Middleton Remodel)
