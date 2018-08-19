MantarFormed 2012
Mantar
2012
Mantar Biography (Wikipedia)
Mantar is a German sludge metal duo from Hamburg. It was formed in 2012 by drummer Erinç Sakarya and guitarist Hanno Klänhard. The two are originally from Bremen, but moved to Hamburg. Mantar means mushroom in Turkish.
Taurus
Mantar
Taurus
Taurus
