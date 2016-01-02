Rosalie Deighton
Rosalie Deighton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/371a90bf-bb41-477c-a063-ef763c8a80f2
Rosalie Deighton Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosalie Deighton (born 26 July 1976) is an English/Dutch singer and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rosalie Deighton Tracks
Sort by
Last Mistake (feat. Jack Savoretti)
Rosalie Deighton
Last Mistake (feat. Jack Savoretti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxw6.jpglink
Last Mistake (feat. Jack Savoretti)
Last played on
Drive On
Steve Balsamo
Drive On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drive On
Last played on
Run Back to Your Life (Radio 2 Dermot O'Leary Saturday Session, 4 Apr 2015)
Rosalie Deighton
Run Back to Your Life (Radio 2 Dermot O'Leary Saturday Session, 4 Apr 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xsxw6.jpglink
Run Back to Your Life (Radio 2 Dermot O'Leary Saturday Session, 4 Apr 2015)
Last played on
Rosalie Deighton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist