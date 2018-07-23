The JaneDear GirlsFormed 2004
The JaneDear Girls
2004
The JaneDear Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
the JaneDear girls was an American country duo, consisting of Susie Brown (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, bass, guitar, accordion) from Alpine, Utah, and Danelle Leverett (vocals, guitar, banjo, harmonica) from Amarillo, Texas. The duo was with Warner Music Group Nashville's Reprise from 2010 to 2012. Their debut single, "Wildflower," was a Top 20 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. After releasing only one album, the duo parted ways in mid-2012.
The JaneDear Girls Tracks
Sing Along
The JaneDear Girls
Sing Along
Sing Along
Wildflower
The JaneDear Girls
Wildflower
