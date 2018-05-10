Glen MillerSoul singer, with track "Where Is the Love"
Glen Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37183a80-87ad-459d-9607-0e5be8ea540c
Glen Miller Tracks
Sort by
Knit One Purl Two
Glen Miller
Knit One Purl Two
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knit One Purl Two
Last played on
American Patrol
Glen Miller
American Patrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Patrol
Last played on
A String Of Pearls
Glen Miller
A String Of Pearls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A String Of Pearls
Last played on
Hello Lola
Coleman Hawkins
Hello Lola
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgtc.jpglink
Hello Lola
Last played on
In the mood
Glen Miller
In the mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the mood
Last played on
Where Is The Love
Glen Miller
Where Is The Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is The Love
Last played on
Chattenooga Choo Choo (feat. Michael Maxwell & His Orchestra)
Glen Miller
Chattenooga Choo Choo (feat. Michael Maxwell & His Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chattenooga Choo Choo (feat. Michael Maxwell & His Orchestra)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Glen Miller
Back to artist