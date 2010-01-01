Meade MinnigerodeAmerican writer. Born 1887. Died 1967
Meade Minnigerode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1887
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/371662f1-1b39-44ad-a48f-f1fafa7d6724
Meade Minnigerode Biography (Wikipedia)
Meade Minnigerode (1887–1967) was an American writer, born in London. He graduated from Yale in 1910 and for several years was associated with publishers in New York. He represented the United States Shipping Board in France in 1917–1918 and in the year following was first lieutenant with the American Red Cross. His books include:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meade Minnigerode Tracks
Sort by
The Whiffenpoof Song (Baa! Baa! Baa!)
George S Pomeroy
The Whiffenpoof Song (Baa! Baa! Baa!)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whiffenpoof Song (Baa! Baa! Baa!)
Last played on
Back to artist