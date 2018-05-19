Tom Kubis is an American jazz musician and arranger.

A native of Los Angeles, Kubis started a big band to play his arrangements. He has also written arrangements for Bill Watrous and the BBC Radio Big Band.

He studied 20th century composition at Long Beach State University and worked in television with Steve Allen, Helen Reddy, Jackie Gleason, and Bob Newhart. During the 1960s, he played flute and saxophone with Louie Bellson, Pete Christlieb, Frank Rosolino, Arturo Sandoval, Jack Sheldon, and Bill Watrous.

His arrangements were featured at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C in a presentation written by Cy Coleman and Alan and Marilyn Bergman. In 1993, Kubis conducted his arrangements with Jack Sheldon at Carnegie Hall. His arrangements have been performed at the Playboy Jazz Festival, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and the Berkeley Jazz Festival. His big band performed at the Orange County Performing Arts Center with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra.