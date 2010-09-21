Bobby Hendricks (born February 22, 1938, Columbus, Ohio) is an American R&B singer who charted two hits in the late 1950s. Hendricks was a member of The Swallows, The Flyers, and sang lead with The Drifters before becoming a successful solo act (he sang The Drifters' "Drip Drop").

His single "Itchy Twitchy Feeling," which was covered by his former band soon after it began attracting radio airplay, hit the U.S. charts, reaching #5 on the Black Singles chart and #25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958. Hendricks's only other charting single, "Psycho," was a novelty song depicting a psychiatrist talking with a patient. Psycho peaked at #73 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960. New York City disc jockey Dr. Jive (Tommy Smalls) was the voice of the psychiatrist on "Psycho."

From 1961, on and off, through 2008, Bobby Hendricks worked as lead singer with Bill Pinkney's Original Drifters and appeared with them on PBS in the Doo Wop 51 television broadcast and Doo Wop Love Songs, singing "Stand By Me" with Bill Pinkney, Charlie Thomas, and Ben E. King.