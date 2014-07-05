Jesse ’Ed’ DavisBorn 21 September 1944. Died 22 June 1988
Jesse ’Ed’ Davis
1944-09-21
Jesse ’Ed’ Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Edwin Davis (September 21, 1944 – June 22, 1988) was a Native American guitarist. He was well regarded as a session artist and solo performer. His death in 1988 was attributed to a drug overdose.
Jesse ’Ed’ Davis Tracks
White Line Fever
