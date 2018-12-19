Above & Beyond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vvkt8.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/370bd5a3-4abf-4356-8576-3a8fc0c11d65
Above & Beyond Biography (Wikipedia)
Above & Beyond are an English electronic music group consisting of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki. Formed in 2000, they are the owners of London-based electronic dance music labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep, and also host a weekly radio show titled Group Therapy Radio. The trio has been consistently ranked among DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs Poll, having placed at #6 in 2007, #4 in 2008 & 2009, #5 in 2010 & 2011, and most recently at #51 for 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Above & Beyond Performances & Interviews
Above & Beyond Tracks
Sort by
Alright Now (feat. Justine Suissa)
Above & Beyond
Alright Now (feat. Justine Suissa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Alright Now (feat. Justine Suissa)
Last played on
Sun & Moon
Above & Beyond
Sun & Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Sun & Moon
Last played on
You Got To Go (Seven Lions Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Above & Beyond
You Got To Go (Seven Lions Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
You Got To Go (Seven Lions Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Last played on
Northern Soul (Ben Böhmer Remix) (feat. Richard Bedford)
Above & Beyond
Northern Soul (Ben Böhmer Remix) (feat. Richard Bedford)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Northern Soul (Ben Böhmer Remix) (feat. Richard Bedford)
Last played on
Is It Love
Above & Beyond
Is It Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Is It Love
Last played on
Blue Sky Action
Above & Beyond
Blue Sky Action
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Blue Sky Action
Last played on
Sun & Moon (Overdrive Rework)
Above & Beyond
Sun & Moon (Overdrive Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Sun & Moon (Overdrive Rework)
Last played on
Northern Soul (feat. Richard Bedford)
Above & Beyond
Northern Soul (feat. Richard Bedford)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Northern Soul (feat. Richard Bedford)
Last played on
1001 (Vocal Mix)
Above & Beyond
1001 (Vocal Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
1001 (Vocal Mix)
Unknown
Above & Beyond
Unknown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Unknown
We're All We Need (Ilan Bluestone Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Above & Beyond
We're All We Need (Ilan Bluestone Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
We're All We Need (Ilan Bluestone Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Balearic Balls
Above & Beyond
Balearic Balls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Balearic Balls
Porcelain (Above & Beyond Remix)
Moby
Porcelain (Above & Beyond Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cb9m7.jpglink
Porcelain (Above & Beyond Remix)
Surge
Above & Beyond
Surge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Surge
Can't Sleep
Above & Beyond
Can't Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Can't Sleep
Last played on
We're All We Need (SpectraSoul Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Above & Beyond
We're All We Need (SpectraSoul Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
We're All We Need (SpectraSoul Remix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Last played on
Blue Monday Alquimiac (Above & Beyond Mashup)
New Order
Blue Monday Alquimiac (Above & Beyond Mashup)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y7hlb.jpglink
Blue Monday Alquimiac (Above & Beyond Mashup)
Lighthouse Sun & Moon (Above & Beyond Mashup)
Above & Beyond & Ilan Bluestone
Lighthouse Sun & Moon (Above & Beyond Mashup)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighthouse Sun & Moon (Above & Beyond Mashup)
Sticky Fingers (Pierce Fulton Remix)
Above & Beyond
Sticky Fingers (Pierce Fulton Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sticky Fingers (Pierce Fulton Remix)
Performer
Above & Beyond - Peace Of Mind (feat. Zoë Johnston & Arty)
Above & Beyond
Above & Beyond - Peace Of Mind (feat. Zoë Johnston & Arty)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Above & Beyond - Peace Of Mind (feat. Zoë Johnston & Arty)
Performer
Zero Gravity (Above & Beyond Remix)
Jean-Michel Jarre
Zero Gravity (Above & Beyond Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhnt.jpglink
Zero Gravity (Above & Beyond Remix)
Remix Artist
We're All We Need (Ilan Bluestone Remix)
Above & Beyond
We're All We Need (Ilan Bluestone Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're All We Need (Ilan Bluestone Remix)
Performer
Blue Monday (Above & Beyond Remix)
New Order
Blue Monday (Above & Beyond Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y7hlb.jpglink
Blue Monday (Above & Beyond Remix)
Peace Of Mind (Above & Beyond Club Mix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Above & Beyond
Peace Of Mind (Above & Beyond Club Mix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Peace Of Mind (Above & Beyond Club Mix) (feat. Zoë Johnston)
All Over The World (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
Alex Vargas
All Over The World (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
All Over The World (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
A Thing Called Love (Above And Beyond 2011 Club Mix) (feat. Richard Bedford)
Above & Beyond
A Thing Called Love (Above And Beyond 2011 Club Mix) (feat. Richard Bedford)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
A Thing Called Love (Above And Beyond 2011 Club Mix) (feat. Richard Bedford)
We’re All We Need (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Above & Beyond
We’re All We Need (feat. Zoë Johnston)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
We’re All We Need (feat. Zoë Johnston)
Last played on
All Over The World (Tom Staar's 5am Blackout Remix)
Alex Vargas
All Over The World (Tom Staar's 5am Blackout Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whfr1.jpglink
All Over The World (Tom Staar's 5am Blackout Remix)
Last played on
All Over The World (Hudson Mohawke Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Above & Beyond
All Over The World (Hudson Mohawke Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
All Over The World (Hudson Mohawke Remix) (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
All Over The World
Above & Beyond
All Over The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
All Over The World
Last played on
All Over The World (feat. Alex Vargas)
Above & Beyond
All Over The World (feat. Alex Vargas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
All Over The World (feat. Alex Vargas)
Last played on
Blue Sky Action
Above & Beyond
Blue Sky Action
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Sky Action
Performer
Last played on
Satellite
Above & Beyond
Satellite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkt8.jpglink
Satellite
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
Above & Beyond
Printworks London, London, UK
13
Apr
2019
Above & Beyond
Printworks London, London, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/a2ghj5
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T06:48:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vwfz6.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
Ibiza: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e452fx/acts/a3qdgw
San Rafael, Ibiza
2014-08-02T06:48:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02457h9.jpg
2
Aug
2014
Ibiza: 2014
San Rafael, Ibiza
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/ac838g
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T06:48:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022nk0h.jpg
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T06:48:40
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Above & Beyond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist