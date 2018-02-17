Becky Jones, better known as Saint Saviour, is an English musician from Stockton-On-Tees. Formerly of the electro band The RGBs, she toured with Groove Armada as their lead singer between 2009 and 2012, whilst also producing her own solo music as Saint Saviour from 2010. After releasing two EPs, her debut album Union came out in June 2012. Her song "This Ain't No Hymn" then appeared in the 2012 trailer for the film Miss Bala.

Saint Saviour's second solo album In the Seams was released on 3 November 2014. The album was produced by fellow Northern English singer-songwriter Bill Ryder-Jones and features the Manchester Camerata Orchestra. Saint Saviour is taking both Ryder-Jones and the Manchester Camerata on her December 2014 tour of the UK.