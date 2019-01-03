David CassidyBorn 12 April 1950. Died 21 November 2017
David Cassidy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsyr.jpg
1950-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37095068-147b-4c68-8d79-ea25a92b590a
David Cassidy Biography (Wikipedia)
David Bruce Cassidy (April 12, 1950 – November 21, 2017) was an American actor, singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He was known for his role as Keith Partridge, the son of Shirley Partridge (played by his stepmother Shirley Jones), in the 1970s musical-sitcom The Partridge Family, which led to his becoming one of popular culture's teen idols and superstar pop singers of the 1970s. He later had a career in both acting and music.
David Cassidy Tracks
Daydreamer
David Cassidy
Daydreamer
Daydreamer
Last played on
Walking in the Rain
David Cassidy
Walking in the Rain
Walking in the Rain
Last played on
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
The Partridge Family
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Last played on
Could It Be Forever
David Cassidy
Could It Be Forever
Could It Be Forever
Last played on
Rock Me Baby
David Cassidy
Rock Me Baby
Rock Me Baby
Last played on
I Am A Clown
David Cassidy
I Am A Clown
I Am A Clown
Last played on
The Last Kiss
David Cassidy
The Last Kiss
The Last Kiss
Last played on
How Can I Be Sure
David Cassidy
How Can I Be Sure
How Can I Be Sure
Last played on
I Think I Love You
David Cassidy And The Partridge Family
I Think I Love You
I Think I Love You
Performer
Last played on
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
David Cassidy and The Partridge Family
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Breaking Up Is Hard To Do
Performer
Last played on
Some Kind Of A Summer
David Cassidy
Some Kind Of A Summer
Some Kind Of A Summer
Cherish
David Cassidy
Cherish
Cherish
Darlin'
David Cassidy
Darlin'
Darlin'
I Write The Songs
David Cassidy
I Write The Songs
I Write The Songs
If I Didn't Care
David Cassidy
If I Didn't Care
If I Didn't Care
Mother And Child Reunion
David Cassidy
Mother And Child Reunion
Mother And Child Reunion
Last played on
