Chi-Chi NwanokuDouble bass. Born June 1956
Chi-Chi Nwanoku
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37090351-de96-4f59-ba0e-d3d13f03254a
Chi-Chi Nwanoku Biography (Wikipedia)
Chinyere Adah Nwanoku, OBE (born June 1956, London) is a double bass player and professor of Historical Double Bass Studies at the Royal Academy of Music. She was a founder member and principal bassist of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, a position she held for 30 years.
Of Nigerian and Irish descent, she is the founder and Artistic Director of the Chineke! Orchestra, the first professional orchestra & junior orchestra in Europe to be made up of a majority of Black and minority ethnic (BME) musicians.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chi-Chi Nwanoku Performances & Interviews
- Chi-chi Nwanoku: 'Music describes life.'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04288j2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04288j2.jpg2016-07-22T15:01:00.000ZChi-chi explains what music means to her.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04288l1
Chi-chi Nwanoku: 'Music describes life.'
Chi-Chi Nwanoku Tracks
Sort by
Double Bass Concerto No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Double Bass Concerto No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Bass Concerto No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
Last played on
String Sonata no 3 in C major: i Allegro
Gioachino Rossini
String Sonata no 3 in C major: i Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
String Sonata no 3 in C major: i Allegro
Last played on
String Sonata No 4 in B flat major
Gioachino Rossini
String Sonata No 4 in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
String Sonata No 4 in B flat major
Last played on
String quintet In A Major, D667 (Trout)
Franz Schubert
String quintet In A Major, D667 (Trout)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
String quintet In A Major, D667 (Trout)
Ensemble
Last played on
Scots Airs (The broom of Cowdenknowes / Pinkie House)
Francesco Barsanti
Scots Airs (The broom of Cowdenknowes / Pinkie House)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scots Airs (The broom of Cowdenknowes / Pinkie House)
Sonata No 4 in D major TWV 41:D3
Georg Philipp Telemann
Sonata No 4 in D major TWV 41:D3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Sonata No 4 in D major TWV 41:D3
Solo for double-bass in D minor
Domenico Dragonetti & Chi-Chi Nwanoku
Solo for double-bass in D minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solo for double-bass in D minor
Composer
Flute sonata in G major HWV 363b
George Frideric Handel
Flute sonata in G major HWV 363b
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Flute sonata in G major HWV 363b
Concerto Grosso
Errollyn Wallen
Concerto Grosso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92m6.jpglink
Concerto Grosso
Last played on
Symphony Number 5
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony Number 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony Number 5
Last played on
Concerto In D Major For Double Bass And Orchestra
Johann Baptist Vanhal
Concerto In D Major For Double Bass And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtxx.jpglink
Concerto In D Major For Double Bass And Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2009
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehm8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-12T07:23:30
12
Sep
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2009
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Chi-Chi Nwanoku News
Chi-Chi Nwanoku Links
Back to artist