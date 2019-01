Tripping Daisy is a neo-psychedelic pop rock band that was formed in Dallas, Texas, USA, by lead singer/guitarist Tim DeLaughter in 1990 along with Jeff Bouck (drums), Wes Berggren (guitar) and Mark Pirro (bass). In 2017, the band announced they would be reuniting.

