Tripping Daisy
Formed 1991. Disbanded 14 December 1999
Tripping Daisy
1991
Tripping Daisy Biography (Wikipedia)
Tripping Daisy is a neo-psychedelic pop rock band that was formed in Dallas, Texas, USA, by lead singer/guitarist Tim DeLaughter in 1990 along with Jeff Bouck (drums), Wes Berggren (guitar) and Mark Pirro (bass). In 2017, the band announced they would be reuniting.
Tripping Daisy Tracks
I Got A Girl
Tripping Daisy
I Got A Girl
I Got A Girl
Sonic Bloom
Tripping Daisy
Sonic Bloom
Sonic Bloom
