Natalia Wörner Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalia Wörner (born 7 September 1967 in Stuttgart, West Germany) is a German actress.
2 Sonnets: No.s 8 & 60
Carl Michael Bergerheim, Shakespeare, William, Natalia Wörner, WDR Radio Chorus, Cologne & Stefan Parkman
2 Sonnets: No.s 8 & 60
2 Sonnets: No.s 8 & 60
Sonnet No.76 "Why is My Verse so Barren of New Pride?"
Alfred Janson
Sonnet No.76 "Why is My Verse so Barren of New Pride?"
Sonnet No.76 "Why is My Verse so Barren of New Pride?"
Clown Song, from "Twelfth Night"
Håkan Parkman
Clown Song, from "Twelfth Night"
Clown Song, from "Twelfth Night"
Coloured snakes; lullaby from A Midsumeer Night's Dream
Nils Lindberg
Coloured snakes; lullaby from A Midsumeer Night's Dream
Coloured snakes; lullaby from A Midsumeer Night's Dream
Wake me up from my Bed of Dreams from A midsummer Night's Dream & Fancies
Sven-Eric Johanson
Wake me up from my Bed of Dreams from A midsummer Night's Dream & Fancies
Wake me up from my Bed of Dreams from A midsummer Night's Dream & Fancies
5 Ariel Songs (with spoken texts in German)
Frank Martin, Shakespeare, William, Natalia Wörner, WDR Radio Chorus, Cologne & Stefan Parkman
5 Ariel Songs (with spoken texts in German)
5 Ariel Songs (with spoken texts in German)
Three times the mangy Cat has Meowed from Macbeth
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Three times the mangy Cat has Meowed from Macbeth
Three times the mangy Cat has Meowed from Macbeth
