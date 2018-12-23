Leslie Odom, Jr.Born 6 August 1981
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Odom Jr. (, born August 6, 1981) is an American actor and singer. He has performed on Broadway and in television and film, and has released two solo jazz albums. He is known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton, a performance for which he won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album as a principal vocalist. His television roles included Sam Strickland in the musical series Smash (2012–2013). He is also the author of the 2018 book Failing Up.
