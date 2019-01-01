Chorus of Opera North
Chorus of Opera North
Chorus of Opera North
Chorus of Opera North
Chorus of Opera North Tracks
Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage
Michael Tippett
Last played on
The Rio Grande
Constant Lambert
Last played on
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Constant Lambert
Last played on
Chamber of Time
AEONS: A SOUND WALK ALONG THE RIVER TYNE FOR THE GREAT EXHIBITION OF THE NORTH
Performer
Last played on
Don Carlos, Act II: "Today is a day of gladness and joy"
Giuseppe Verdi
Orchestra
Last played on
Billy Budd Act II
Benjamin Britten
Orchestra
Last played on
Praeludium for brass, bells and percussion
Michael Tippett
Last played on
Nabucco – Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves
Giuseppe Verdi
Last played on
You'll Never Walk Alone
Chorus of Opera North
Last played on
A Birthday Suite for Prince Charles (Intrada)
English Northern Philharmonia, Sir Michael Tippett, Sir Michael Tippett & Chorus of Opera North
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 60
Royal Albert Hall
1999-09-01T05:53:31
1
Sep
1999
Proms 1997: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-24T05:53:31
24
Jul
1997
Proms 1992: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
1992-09-08T05:53:31
8
Sep
1992
