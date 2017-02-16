Robert SchmitzFranco-American pianist and composer. Born 8 February 1889. Died 5 September 1949
Robert Schmitz
1889-02-08
Robert Schmitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Elie Robert Schmitz (February 8, 1889 - September 5, 1949) was a Franco-American pianist and composer.
Robert Schmitz Tracks
Jeux d'eau
Maurice Ravel
