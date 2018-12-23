Lord TanamoBorn 2 October 1934. Died 19 April 2016
Lord Tanamo
1934-10-02
Lord Tanamo Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Abraham Gordon (2 October 1934 – 15 April 2016), better known as Lord Tanamo, was a Jamaican-Canadian singer and songwriter best known for his mento and ska work.
I'm In The Mood For Ska
Come Down
I'm In The Mood For Love
I'm In The Mood For Ska (feat. The Skatalites)
Mattie Rag
Sweet Dreaming
Taller Than You Are
Dash Of The Sunshine (feat. The Skatalites)
Pomps and Pride
Come Down (Pomps and Pride)
If You Were Mine
