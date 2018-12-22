Strawberry SwitchbladeFormed 1981
Strawberry Switchblade
1981
Strawberry Switchblade Biography
Strawberry Switchblade were a Scottish new wave duo formed in Glasgow in 1981 by Jill Bryson and Rose McDowall, best known for their song "Since Yesterday" from 1985, and their flamboyant clothing with bows and polka-dots.
Strawberry Switchblade Tracks
Since Yesterday
Strawberry Switchblade
Since Yesterday
Since Yesterday
Life's Full Of Wonders - BBC Session 05/02/1985
Strawberry Switchblade
Life's Full Of Wonders - BBC Session 05/02/1985
Nothing Changes - BBC Session 05/02/1985
Strawberry Switchblade
Nothing Changes - BBC Session 05/02/1985
Nothing Changes - BBC Session 05/02/1985
Go Away
Strawberry Switchblade
Go Away
Go Away
