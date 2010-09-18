The LikeFormed 2001. Disbanded 2011
2001
The Like Biography
The Like was an alternative rock band from Los Angeles, California. Its final lineup consisted of Z Berg (vocals and guitar), Tennessee Thomas (drums), Laena Geronimo (bass), and Annie Monroe (organ). The band released three extended plays (EPs) and two studio albums.
Wishing He Was Dead
He's Not A Boy
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
