Biography (Wikipedia)
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band is a three-piece American country blues band from Brown County, Indiana, living in a rural area north of Nashville, Ind., and south of Bean Blossom. They play more than 250 dates per year at venues ranging from bars to festivals. To date, they have released nine albums and one EP. On October 5, 2018 they released their new record Poor Until Payday on their Family Owned label.
Tracks
We Deserve A Happy Ending
We Deserve A Happy Ending
We Deserve A Happy Ending
One More Thing
One More Thing
One More Thing
When You Lose Your Money
When You Lose Your Money
When You Lose Your Money
Pickin Pawpaws
Pickin Pawpaws
Pickin Pawpaws
Cornbread And Butterbeans
Cornbread And Butterbeans
Pot Roast and Kisses
Pot Roast and Kisses
Pot Roast and Kisses
Front Porch Trained
Front Porch Trained
Front Porch Trained
Clap Your Hands
Clap Your Hands
Clap Your Hands
Brown County Bound
Brown County Bound
Brown County Bound
Don't Grind me Down
Don't Grind me Down
Don't Grind me Down
Devil Look Like Angels
Devil Look Like Angels
Devil Look Like Angels
I Don't Know
I Don't Know
I Don't Know
Shake 'em off like Fleas
Shake 'em off like Fleas
Shake 'em off like Fleas
Elder Greene Blues
Elder Greene Blues
Elder Greene Blues
Jesus Is A Dying-Bed Maker
Jesus Is A Dying-Bed Maker
Jesus Is A Dying-Bed Maker
Shake It and Break It
Shake It and Break It
Shake It and Break It
Sure Feels Like Rain
Sure Feels Like Rain
Sure Feels Like Rain
Born Bred Corn fed
Born Bred Corn fed
Born Bred Corn fed
Everything's Raising
Everything's Raising
Everything's Raising
Wal-Mart Killed The Country Store
Wal-Mart Killed The Country Store
Why is everyone getting paid but me?
Why is everyone getting paid but me?
Why is everyone getting paid but me?
Your Cousin's On Cops
Your Cousin's On Cops
Your Cousin's On Cops
Mama's Fried Patatoes
Mama's Fried Patatoes
Mama's Fried Patatoes
