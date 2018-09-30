The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band is a three-piece American country blues band from Brown County, Indiana, living in a rural area north of Nashville, Ind., and south of Bean Blossom. They play more than 250 dates per year at venues ranging from bars to festivals. To date, they have released nine albums and one EP. On October 5, 2018 they released their new record Poor Until Payday on their Family Owned label.