Civil TwilightFormed 2005
Civil Twilight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/36ecdd8b-ed83-4ccf-a930-52cf582d3c9d
Civil Twilight Biography (Wikipedia)
Civil Twilight is a four-piece rock band from Cape Town, South Africa, consisting of the brothers Andrew and Steven McKellar, plus Richard Wouters, and Kevin Dailey. They are signed to Wind-up Records, and have released three studio albums — their self-titled debut album, Civil Twilight (2010), Holy Weather (2012), and Story of an Immigrant on July 10th 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Civil Twilight Tracks
Sort by
Fire Escape
Civil Twilight
Fire Escape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Escape
Last played on
Civil Twilight Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist