Carpathian was an Australian hardcore punk band formed in 2003 in Melbourne. The band disbanded in 2011, with its final line-up comprising lead vocalist Martin Kirby, guitarists Josh Manitta and Lloyd Carroll, bass guitarist Ed Redclift and drummer David Bichard. Carpathian was made up of straight edge and non-straight edge members.

Carpathian played at festivals such as the 2007 Australian Taste of Chaos the 2008 Soundwave festival, Sucks N Summer, Ieper Fest Winter, Ieper Fest Summer, and Fluff Fest.

Carpathian's line-up changed several times over the band's history; two guitarists were replaced in late 2006. Former I Killed The Prom Queen singer Michael Crafter joined Carpathian in 2006. Vocalist Martin Kirby then moved to guitar, although Crafter left seven months later in February 2007, after which Kirby resumed his position as frontman. Michael Crafter did not sing on any of Carpathian's recordings.

In 2008, Carpathian released their second studio album Isolation, which reached No. 19 on the ARIA Charts.