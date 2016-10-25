De KiftFormed 1988
De Kift
1988
De Kift Biography (Wikipedia)
De Kift is a Dutch musical ensemble that was formed in 1988. Their music might be best classified as fanfare with influences of rock and punk. The band is closely connected to and befriended with The Ex with whom they did several projects together.
The band won the Dutch Zilveren Harp award in 2001.
De Kift Tracks
Swan Song
Rats on Rafts
Swan Song
Swan Song
Brass Poison Face
Rats on Rafts
Brass Poison Face
Brass Poison Face
