Scott Glasgow is a Hollywood-based musical composer. Has a Bachelor of Music from California State University, Northridge and a Master of Music from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in 2001 where he was a student of Conrad Susa. Scott studied with John Corigliano at the Aspen Music Festival 2002 and was in the ASACP Film Scoring program in 2004. Since 2005 has made his career as a film composer with over 20+ studio features to date. Scott also teaches at the university level, with classes in film scoring at CSUN California State University, Northridge and UCLA University of California, Los Angeles. Scott has contributed addition music to films, TV and games including video games DC Universe Online, TV shows HBO Curb Your Enthusiasm and CBS 60 Minutes and feature films Captain America: Civil War.